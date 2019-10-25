WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 25

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

In a one-time event as Fox aired the World Series, Friday Night SmackDown headed to FS1 with one last show to build to WWE Crown Jewel.

The expectation of the night was to build for the future. Big stars including Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez, as well as Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, promised to appear in the same ring to talk about their matches at Crown Jewel on Thursday.

While not too many major matches were announced, those that were focused on building momentum. Nikki Cross, as the new No. 1 contender to Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship, got a chance to continue her winning ways against Mandy Rose.

Ahead of a huge tag team turmoil match in Saudi Arabia, Kofi Kingston and Big E teamed together against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a clash of former tag team champions.

This event had a chance to fly under the radar or rise to the occasion in a big way. The talent would decide whether fans would be invested in Crown Jewel come Thursday.