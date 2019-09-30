Damian Lillard: Blazers 'Mentality Has to Shift' to Winning NBA Finals

Sam Ortega/Associated Press

Damian Lillard has been vocal about his decision to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, who drafted him sixth overall in 2012, rather than go with the NBA's trend of forming superteams.

However, anyone who thinks the 29-year-old point guard is settling is misguided.

"We're not coming into the season saying, 'Oh, we made it to the Western Conference Finals last season so that's automatically going to happen [again]," Lilllard told reporters Monday at Portland's media day. "We've got a completely different team, a lot of building to be done.

"But this year, we're coming in, our focus is to win a championship. I think our mentality has to shift to that."

The Blazers' 2018-19 season ended in the Western Conference Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, and it was the franchise's first time making it that far since 1999-00.

In the offseason, Portland signed Lillard to a four-year, $196 million supermax extension after he reached second on the franchise's all-time scoring list, behind only Clyde Drexler, in March.

Lillard averaged 25.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 80 regular-season contests last season.

"I think we've built something special," the four-time All-Star said at a press conference following the deal. "It's real genuine. The environment we've created is something I've been a part of and something I want to continue to be a part of."

Portland also added new pieces in the offseason. Center Hassan Whiteside became a Blazer through a four-team trade that moved Maurice Harkless with the Los Angeles Clippers. Guard Kent Bazemore arrived from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Evan Turner. Veteran All-Star Pau Gasol also signed a one-year deal in free agency.

While CJ McCollum remains a pillar alongside Lillard, the team saw free agents Al-Farouq Aminu and Enes Kanter depart. As a result, the starting five to begin 2019-20 figures to feature Lillard, McCollum, Rodney Hood, Zach Collins and Whiteside, while center Jusuf Nurkic will continue to recover from a compound fracture in his left leg.

"I think it's the deepest team we've had since I've been here," head coach Terry Stotts told reporters Monday. "There's obviously some versatility, playmaking, we have good size. There's a lot to like about the roster, and certainly having the carryover of Dame and CJ, it starts with that; but the guys that we brought in I think really fit with how we want to play at both ends. There's a lot to like.

"We had a really good year last year. I think we have a chance to be a better team this year."

Portland's quest to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 1991-92—and win its first title since 1976-77—begins Oct. 23 at home against the Denver Nuggets.