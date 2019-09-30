Kristaps Porzingis on Knee Surgery Recovery: Feeling 'Better Than I Ever Have'

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks will have a fully healthy Unicorn for the 2019-20 NBA season.

"I feel great physically," Kristaps Porzingis said to ESPN's Tim MacMahon Monday. "I feel 100 percent. I feel better better than I ever have in my life. It's been a long time since I've been out, but I've been putting in work throughout this rehab process. I'm extremely excited to be back on the court and to remind everybody what I'm capable of doing."

The 24-year-old All-Star was dealt from the New York Knicks to Dallas on Jan. 31. He has not played for the Mavericks while his ACL heals from a tear suffered on Feb. 6, 2018. Porzingis won't be limited in training camp, per MacMahon, which opens for Dallas on Tuesday.

