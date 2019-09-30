Kristaps Porzingis on Knee Surgery Recovery: Feeling 'Better Than I Ever Have'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 30, 2019

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 09: Kristaps Porzingis of Dallas Mavericks warms up prior the game between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 9, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks will have a fully healthy Unicorn for the 2019-20 NBA season. 

"I feel great physically," Kristaps Porzingis said to ESPN's Tim MacMahon Monday. "I feel 100 percent. I feel better better than I ever have in my life. It's been a long time since I've been out, but I've been putting in work throughout this rehab process. I'm extremely excited to be back on the court and to remind everybody what I'm capable of doing."

The 24-year-old All-Star was dealt from the New York Knicks to Dallas on Jan. 31. He has not played for the Mavericks while his ACL heals from a tear suffered on Feb. 6, 2018. Porzingis won't be limited in training camp, per MacMahon, which opens for Dallas on Tuesday.

      

