IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Results and Medal Table After Monday

Norway's Karsten Warholm saw off the challenge of America's Rai Benjamin and Qatar's Abderrahman Samba to claim gold in the final of the men's 400-meter hurdles on Monday at the IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar.

The 23-year-old successfully defended his title in a time of 47.42 seconds to finish ahead of Benjamin, who had to settle for silver. Samba gave local fans plenty to cheer by claiming the bronze and clinching Qatar's first medal.

Monday night's action also saw gold medals for Uganda's Halimah Nakaayi in the final of the women's 800, while there was glory for Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech in the 3,000 steeplechase.



Ethiopia also enjoyed a good night on the track. Muktar Edris and Selemon Barega took gold and silver in the men's 5,000 ahead of Canada's Mohammed Ahmed, who picked up the bronze.

Women's High Jump

Mariya Lasitskene (Gold)

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine (Silver)

Vashti Cunningham, USA (Bronze)

Men's Discus

Daniel Stahl, Sweden (Gold)

Fedrick Dacres, Jamaica (Silver)

Lukas Weisshaidinger, Austria (Bronze)

Men's 5,000

Muktar Edris, Ethiopia (Gold)

Selemon Barega, Ethiopia (Silver)

Mohammed Ahmed, Canada (Bronze)

Women's 3,000 Steeplechase

Beatrice Chepkoech, Kenya (Gold)

Emma Coburn, USA (Silver)

Gesa Felicitas Krause, Germany (Bronze)

Women's 800

Halimah Nakaayi, Uganda (Gold)

Raevyn Rogers, USA (Silver)

Ajee Wilson, USA (Bronze)

Men's 400 Hurdles

Karsten Warholm, Norway (Gold)

Rai Benjamin, United States (Silver)

Abderrahman Samba, Qatar (Bronze)

Latest Medal Table

1. USA: four golds, seven silver, two bronze

2. China: two golds, two silvers, two bronze

3. Jamaica: two golds, two silvers

4. Kenya: two golds, one bronze.

5. Ethiopia: one gold, two silvers

T-6. Japan: one gold

T-6. Netherlands: one gold

T-6. Norway: one gold

T-6. Sweden: one gold

T-6. Uganda: one gold

11. Bahrain: one silver, one bronze

T-12. Ukraine: one silver

T-12. Poland: one silver

T-12: Portugal: one silver

T-12. Great Britain and Northern Ireland: one silver

16. Canada: three bronzes

The full medal table is available via the competition's official website. The full schedule and results are available here.

Monday Recap

The highlight of Monday night's action on the track was Warholm's successful defence of his 400 hurdles title. He did not manage to break the world record of 46.78 but still enjoyed a dominant win.

Norway's biggest track star was pumped up on the track ahead of the race and went on to produce a powerful performance to hold off both Benjamin and Samba.

Warholm offered his thoughts after his win, per the Olympic Channel:

Ethiopia enjoyed a one-two in the final of the men's 5,000. An exciting finish saw Edris start his kick perfectly to pass Barega down the back straight and clinch the gold:

Edris had been in fifth place at the bell but produced a stunning final lap to successfully defend his title, while Canada's Ahmed completed the podium by sneaking across for the bronze medal. Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen had hit the front at the start of the final lap, but the 19-year-old was caught on the final bend and ended up in fifth place.

There was another dramatic finish in the final of the women's 800. The United States' Ajee Wilson led coming into the final 100 but could not prevent Nakaayi powering past to take victory.

A strong finish from Rogers saw the American snatch silver from Wilson, who had to settle for the bronze.

Elsewhere, Chepkoech stormed to victory in the final of the women's 3,000 steeplechase. The Kenyan led from start to finish on her way to gold in a championship-record time:

Defending champion Emma Coburn took the silver medal, while Germany's Gesa Felicitas Krause came home in third place.

In the field events, there was a gold medal for Sweden from Daniel Stahl in the men's discus. His third-round throw of 67.59 meters beat Jamaican Fedrick Dacres' effort of 66.94.

Lukas Weisshaidinger picked up Austria's first medal of the championships by claiming the bronze with a throw of 66.82.

The women's high jump was won by defending champion Mariya Lasitskene, who produced a flawless performance to retain her title:

Russia's Yaroslava Mahuchikh made history by clinching the silver medal. Per European Athletics, the 18-year-old is the youngest-ever field-event medallist in World Athletics Championship history.