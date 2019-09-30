IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Results and Medal Table After Monday

IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Results and Medal Table After MondaySeptember 30, 2019
Norway's Karsten Warholm saw off the challenge of America's Rai Benjamin and Qatar's Abderrahman Samba to claim gold in the final of the men's 400-meter hurdles on Monday at the IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar.
The 23-year-old successfully defended his title in a time of 47.42 seconds to finish ahead of Benjamin, who had to settle for silver. Samba gave local fans plenty to cheer by claiming the bronze and clinching Qatar's first medal.
Monday night's action also saw gold medals for Uganda's Halimah Nakaayi in the final of the women's 800, while there was glory for Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech in the 3,000 steeplechase.
Ethiopia also enjoyed a good night on the track. Muktar Edris and Selemon Barega took gold and silver in the men's 5,000 ahead of Canada's Mohammed Ahmed, who picked up the bronze.
Women's High Jump
Mariya Lasitskene (Gold)
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine (Silver)
Vashti Cunningham, USA (Bronze)
Men's Discus
Daniel Stahl, Sweden (Gold)
Fedrick Dacres, Jamaica (Silver)
Lukas Weisshaidinger, Austria (Bronze)
Men's 5,000
Muktar Edris, Ethiopia (Gold)
Selemon Barega, Ethiopia (Silver)
Mohammed Ahmed, Canada (Bronze)
Women's 3,000 Steeplechase
Beatrice Chepkoech, Kenya (Gold)
Emma Coburn, USA (Silver)
Gesa Felicitas Krause, Germany (Bronze)
Women's 800
Halimah Nakaayi, Uganda (Gold)
Raevyn Rogers, USA (Silver)
Ajee Wilson, USA (Bronze)
Men's 400 Hurdles
Karsten Warholm, Norway (Gold)
Rai Benjamin, United States (Silver)
Abderrahman Samba, Qatar (Bronze)
Latest Medal Table
1. USA: four golds, seven silver, two bronze
2. China: two golds, two silvers, two bronze
3. Jamaica: two golds, two silvers
4. Kenya: two golds, one bronze.
5. Ethiopia: one gold, two silvers
T-6. Japan: one gold
T-6. Netherlands: one gold
T-6. Norway: one gold
T-6. Sweden: one gold
T-6. Uganda: one gold
11. Bahrain: one silver, one bronze
T-12. Ukraine: one silver
T-12. Poland: one silver
T-12: Portugal: one silver
T-12. Great Britain and Northern Ireland: one silver
16. Canada: three bronzes
The full medal table is available via the competition's official website. The full schedule and results are available here.
Monday Recap
The highlight of Monday night's action on the track was Warholm's successful defence of his 400 hurdles title. He did not manage to break the world record of 46.78 but still enjoyed a dominant win.
Norway's biggest track star was pumped up on the track ahead of the race and went on to produce a powerful performance to hold off both Benjamin and Samba.
Warholm offered his thoughts after his win, per the Olympic Channel:
Olympic Channel @olympicchannel
“Standing here and defending my title feels great.” @kwarholm on his big win in the 400m hurdles for Norway 🇳🇴🇳🇴🇳🇴 For full recap from the #WorldAthleticsChamps head to the blog: https://t.co/iNwwXUmgCf https://t.co/0pmgowXQtn
Ethiopia enjoyed a one-two in the final of the men's 5,000. An exciting finish saw Edris start his kick perfectly to pass Barega down the back straight and clinch the gold:
IAAF @iaaforg
Absolute scenes in the #WorldAthleticsChamps 5000m final. The 2017 world champion becomes the 2019 world champion. Muktar Edris wins 🥇 for Ethiopia 🇪🇹 in 12:58.85. https://t.co/CZtBKnueHL
Edris had been in fifth place at the bell but produced a stunning final lap to successfully defend his title, while Canada's Ahmed completed the podium by sneaking across for the bronze medal. Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen had hit the front at the start of the final lap, but the 19-year-old was caught on the final bend and ended up in fifth place.
There was another dramatic finish in the final of the women's 800. The United States' Ajee Wilson led coming into the final 100 but could not prevent Nakaayi powering past to take victory.
A strong finish from Rogers saw the American snatch silver from Wilson, who had to settle for the bronze.
Elsewhere, Chepkoech stormed to victory in the final of the women's 3,000 steeplechase. The Kenyan led from start to finish on her way to gold in a championship-record time:
IAAF @iaaforg
The world record holder becomes the world champion. Beatrice Chepkoech 🇰🇪 wins 3000m steeplechase 🥇 in a #WorldAthleticsChamps record 8:57.84. https://t.co/qv9DbmRC4p
Defending champion Emma Coburn took the silver medal, while Germany's Gesa Felicitas Krause came home in third place.
In the field events, there was a gold medal for Sweden from Daniel Stahl in the men's discus. His third-round throw of 67.59 meters beat Jamaican Fedrick Dacres' effort of 66.94.
Lukas Weisshaidinger picked up Austria's first medal of the championships by claiming the bronze with a throw of 66.82.
The women's high jump was won by defending champion Mariya Lasitskene, who produced a flawless performance to retain her title:
GiveMeSport Athletics @GMS_Athletics
There was no clearance at 2.08 metres in the end, but Mariya Lasitskene is champion of the world once again 🏆 Astonishingly, she progressed all the way to 2.04 metres without a single failure 😅 #Doha2019 #WorldAthleticsChamps https://t.co/JoXH22F5Zk
Russia's Yaroslava Mahuchikh made history by clinching the silver medal. Per European Athletics, the 18-year-old is the youngest-ever field-event medallist in World Athletics Championship history.
