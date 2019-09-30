Boxer Vanes Martirosyan Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

Harry How/Getty Images

Middleweight boxer Vanes Martirosyan was reportedly arrested earlier this month after headbutting his wife in their Los Angeles home.

According to TMZ Sports, the Armenian-American fighter was arrested for felony domestic violence the morning after an argument on September 15 which allegedly escalated to the point that Martirosyan "grabbed his wife by the arm and is believed to have headbutted her square in the face."

The injuries police reportedly discovered on Martirosyan's wife when they arrived on the scene in Glendale were "a bruise on her arm and a messed-up nose."

After a police report was taken, Martirosyan, 33, was arrested and subsequently released later the same day after bond was set at $50,000, per TMZ Sports.

Martirosyan moved to the United States when he was four years old and had his first professional bout in 2005, a unanimous-decision victory over Mexican Jesse Orta.

He went undefeated in 34 fights until he lost to American Demetrius Andrade in November 2013 with the WBO light-middleweight title on the line.

Since that defeat, he has lost three more times in six fights, most recently being knocked out in the second round by Gennady Golovkin in May last year:

Martirosyan had come in as a last-minute replacement following the cancellation of the Kazakh's rematch with Canelo Alvarez, and he was convincingly beaten in California as Golovkin successfully defended his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles.