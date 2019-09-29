David Ross Responds to Rumors He's Interested in Succeeding Joe Maddon with Cubs

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

Former Chicago Cubs player David Ross throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross addressed rumors he may be the team's next manager during Sunday's episode of Baseball Tonight.

"I think it's one of the best jobs in baseball," he said, per ESPN. "I've got a lot of close ties with those guys. I think the interest would be there. I think my heart is drawn to that dugout a little bit."

The manager position is open after president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and Joe Maddon, who managed the team during the last five seasons, announced they were parting ways following the 2019 campaign.

"The rumors are flattering," Ross added. "It makes you think about a lot of things. I've got a nice job here at ESPN that I enjoy and gives me a lot of free time with my three kids."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

