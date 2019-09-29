Video: Baker Mayfield Says Browns 'Won't Forget' Critics Throwing Them in Trash

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield heard the haters and had a message for them following Sunday's 40-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

"A win's great, but I hope everybody keeps the same energy," he told reporters. "Threw us in the trash. We won't forget it."

He looked like he didn't forget when he finished 20-of-30 passing for 342 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the blowout win. The Browns pulled even with the Ravens atop the AFC North at 2-2 thanks to the victory.

