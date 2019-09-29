Video: Baker Mayfield Says Browns 'Won't Forget' Critics Throwing Them in Trash

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. The Browns won 40-25. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield heard the haters and had a message for them following Sunday's 40-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

"A win's great, but I hope everybody keeps the same energy," he told reporters. "Threw us in the trash. We won't forget it."

He looked like he didn't forget when he finished 20-of-30 passing for 342 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the blowout win. The Browns pulled even with the Ravens atop the AFC North at 2-2 thanks to the victory.

              

