James Harden Rips Criticism of Step-Back: 'I'm Tired of Hearing That's a Travel'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 24: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets steps back for a three point shot defended by Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz in the second half during Game Five of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on April 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

James Harden still doesn't think what he does is a travel, regardless of what fans might think.

The Houston Rockets star provided his thoughts Sunday when asked about the NBA rewording its rules about traveling:

"I'm tired of hearing that's a travel. From coaches, other players, haters, fans. Embrace it. It's going to be here for a while. It's going to be here forever," he said, per Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic.

Harden has been arguably the best offensive player in the NBA the past few years, winning two straight scoring titles while setting a career high with 36.1 points per game last season. 

The guard has finished in the top two of MVP voting in each of the last three years, winning the award in 2017-18.

Despite his success, he has received criticism for some plays that appear to be travels that went uncalled:

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it an "embarrassment" for the league in a 2018 deleted tweet

However, the maneuvers are apparently legal, and Harden will continue using them to his advantage.

