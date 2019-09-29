James Harden Rips Criticism of Step-Back: 'I'm Tired of Hearing That's a Travel'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

James Harden still doesn't think what he does is a travel, regardless of what fans might think.

The Houston Rockets star provided his thoughts Sunday when asked about the NBA rewording its rules about traveling:

"I'm tired of hearing that's a travel. From coaches, other players, haters, fans. Embrace it. It's going to be here for a while. It's going to be here forever," he said, per Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic.

Harden has been arguably the best offensive player in the NBA the past few years, winning two straight scoring titles while setting a career high with 36.1 points per game last season.

The guard has finished in the top two of MVP voting in each of the last three years, winning the award in 2017-18.

Despite his success, he has received criticism for some plays that appear to be travels that went uncalled:

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it an "embarrassment" for the league in a 2018 deleted tweet.

However, the maneuvers are apparently legal, and Harden will continue using them to his advantage.