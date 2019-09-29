IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Results and Medal Table After Sunday

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Dina Asher-Smith got Great Britain on the board by winning the silver medal in the women's 100-metre final at the IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Asher-Smith finished runner-up to Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, but it was another day belonging to the United States after the team won golds in the men's triple jump and mixed 4x400 relay.

Michael Cherry was the hero in the latter event, while Christian Taylor set new standards in the triple jump.

Sandi Morris couldn't add another gold for the U.S. in the women's pole vault final, narrowly losing out to Anzhelika Sidorova at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Finally, Liu Hong won gold in the women's 20-kilometre race walk when the event was moved to Corniche. It was a medals lockout for China, with Shenjie Qieyang earning silver and Liujing Yang claiming bronze.

Sunday Medal Results



Women's Pole Vault Final

Anzhelika Sidorova (Gold)

Sandi Morris, USA (Silver)

Katerina Stefanidi, Greece (Bronze)

Men's Triple Jump Final

Christian Taylor, USA (Gold)

Will Claye, USA (Gold)

Hugues Fabrice Zango, Burundi (Bronze)

Mixed 4x400m Relay

USA, 3:09.34 (Gold)

Jamaica, 3:11.78 (Silver)

Bahrain, 3:11.82 (Bronze)

Women's 100m Final

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica (Gold)

Dina Asher-Smith, Great Britain (Silver)

Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Ivory Coast (Bronze)

Women's 20-Km Race Walk

Hong Liu, China (Gold)

Shenjie Qieyang, China (Silver)

Liujing Yang, China (Bronze)

Men's 800m Semi-Finals

Latest Medal Table

1. USA: four golds, four silver

2. China: two golds, two silvers, two bronze

3. Jamaica: two golds, one silver

4. Kenya: one gold, one bronze.

T-5. Netherlands: one gold

T-5. Japan: one gold

7. Bahrain: one silver, one bronze

T-8. Ethiopia: one silver

T-8. Great Britain and Northern Ireland: one silver

T-8. Poland: one silver

T-8: Portugal: one silver

12. Canada: two bronze

T-13. Ivory Coast: one bronze

T-13. Cuba: one bronze

T-13. Namibia: one bronze

T-13. Greece: one bronze

T-13. Italy: one bronze

T-13. Burkina Faso: one bronze

Full medal table per the competition's official website. Click here for the full schedule and results.

Morris took sole lead in the women's pole vault final after posting a mark of 4.8 meters. Canada's Alysha Newman couldn't match it ahead of the second attempts.

It was left to Sidorova, who was competing under the Authorised Neutral Athlete flag, to match Morris' effort. Meanwhile, fellow American Katie Nageotte was among those who missed the cut before the bar was raised to 4.85.

Angelica Bengtsson made it through, even though the Swede had made a mess of her first attempt at clearing 4.8. She lost her grip, but Bengtsson rebounded to clear the bar.

It was still all about Morris, with the world indoor champion making easy work of the 4.85 bar. Once again though, Russian Sidorova was able to answer.

The same duo matched each other once the bar was moved to 4.90, but it was Sidorova who had glory to herself when the bar was set at 4.95.

Morris was left to settle for silver, while Katerina Stefanidi took home the bronze for Greece.

The triple-jump final began with Will Claye opening up a lead at the top of the standings thanks to a jump of 17.72 meters. It was the 28-year-old's second jump, and his run-up was perfect before a well-timed bound.

However, Claye was upstaged by fellow countryman Taylor, who put together jumps of 17.86 and 17.92 in the fourth and fifth rounds to assume control. Taylor's efforts saw off challenges from Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango, Portugal's Pedro Pablo Pichardo and Cuba's Cristian Napoles.

Taylor maintained an impressive average of 17.96 to seal a fourth world title, while Claye added the silver to the already-loaded haul medals for the U.S.

Their performances were too much for the rest, but Zango still took bronze and put Burkina Faso on the medal table.

A world record was set when the U.S. won the mixed relay event. Cherry quickly chased down Poland's Justyna Swiety before setting a time of three minutes and 9.34 seconds to take gold.

Next up, it was Fraser-Pryce taking home the top prize in the 100. She left the field trailing with a spectacular sprint:

Her power was too much for Asher-Smith, despite a game effort. The silver offered some consolation for the 23-year-old, who also set a British record with her final time of 10.83 seconds.

Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou was good enough to be awarded the bronze and get her nation off the mark in the medal count.

The day ended with Hong posting a winning time of one hour, 32 minutes and 53 seconds. It was a mark sufficient to give the 32-year-old a third world title.