Amway College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

The big boys in college football all survived over the weekend, but that doesn't mean the rankings stayed the same. With a number of close calls and upsets further down the rankings, the Week 6 Amway Coaches Poll has a different look than a week ago.

Below, we'll take a look at those rankings and how we got here.

Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Auburn

8. Florida

9. Wisconsin

10. Notre Dame

11. Penn State

12. Texas

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. Boise State

16. Washington

17. Utah

18. Michigan

19. UCF

20. Wake Forest

21. Texas A&M

22. Virginia

23. Michigan State

24. Memphis

25. Oklahoma State

Teams dropped from rankings: California, Kansas State, USC

Recap

Take a deep breath, Clemson fans.

The Tigers survived an unexpected scare from North Carolina on Saturday, winning 21-20 after stopping North Carolina's two-point conversion attempt with a little over a minute on the clock.

"It came down to one play and that's what happens a lot of times," head coach Dabo Swinney said after the close call, per Sam Marsdale of 247Sports.com.

"We made the play that we had to make to win the game. ... As far as the totality of the game, just a lot of mistakes and we can learn from, but again, much more thankful that we can learn from it with a win than a loss. We are very fortunate that we were able to win that game."

That close call had many folks wondering if the Tigers were overrated:

Regardless, they survived. And while they did so, most of the other top teams cruised.

Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn and Florida all secured blowout wins. Wisconsin held Northwestern to just three points for three quarters, eventually winning 24-15 and showing that its performance against Michigan was no fluke.

And Notre Dame's defense came up huge in a 35-20 win over a tough Virginia side, coming away with eight sacks and five turnovers while holding the Cavaliers to a paltry four rushing yards on 29 attempts.

"They were exactly what I wanted them to be—they were determined, they were persistent," head coach Brian Kelly said about the team's win a week after losing against Georgia, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "We were determined to play physical in the second half. We got a big-play defense. If we can make more plays on offense, this could be a special group."

But while the top teams all prevailed this week, a number of upsets still shook up the rankings.

In the Big 12, Oklahoma State knocked off Kansas State 26-13, while in the latest twist from what has already been a wild Pac-12 season, Arizona State upset California 24-17.

Washington intercepted quarterback Matt Fink three times to beat USC 28-14. The Huskies held USC to just 163 yards through the air, handing the Trojans their second loss of the season in the process.

More major results will be inbound in Week 6, which has some doozies on the schedule. Michigan will look to keep its Big Ten title hopes alive against Iowa, while Auburn will take on Florida in a battle of Top 10 SEC teams.

Ohio State will look to survive against Michigan State, always a tough matchup for the Buckeyes, while California will hope to bounce back against Oregon.

Finally, the Big 12 has exciting matchups on the schedule. Texas will face a tough test against West Virginia, and Kansas State will take on Baylor.

The college football season hasn't yet had its defining upset. That could change in Week 6, with a number of contenders facing major tests.