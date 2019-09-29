Amway College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

Amway College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 6 Rankings ReleasedSeptember 29, 2019
The big boys in college football all survived over the weekend, but that doesn't mean the rankings stayed the same. With a number of close calls and upsets further down the rankings, the Week 6 Amway Coaches Poll has a different look than a week ago.
Below, we'll take a look at those rankings and how we got here.
Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Auburn
8. Florida
9. Wisconsin
10. Notre Dame
11. Penn State
12. Texas
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. Boise State
16. Washington
17. Utah
18. Michigan
19. UCF
20. Wake Forest
21. Texas A&M
22. Virginia
23. Michigan State
24. Memphis
25. Oklahoma State
Teams dropped from rankings: California, Kansas State, USC
Recap
Take a deep breath, Clemson fans.
The Tigers survived an unexpected scare from North Carolina on Saturday, winning 21-20 after stopping North Carolina's two-point conversion attempt with a little over a minute on the clock.
ACC Digital Network @theACCDN
BIG STOP! CLEMSON WINS! 🤯 #ALLIN #MustSeeACC | @ClemsonFB https://t.co/Ydl8BypHIg
"It came down to one play and that's what happens a lot of times," head coach Dabo Swinney said after the close call, per Sam Marsdale of 247Sports.com.
"We made the play that we had to make to win the game. ... As far as the totality of the game, just a lot of mistakes and we can learn from, but again, much more thankful that we can learn from it with a win than a loss. We are very fortunate that we were able to win that game."
That close call had many folks wondering if the Tigers were overrated:
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
I don’t know who I’ll put at No. 1 in the @CBSSports 130 this week. I know that it won’t be Clemson. Take the preseason ranking out of it. There’s no reason to put them at No. 1 based on this season’s body of work.
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Alabama. Ohio State. Oklahoma. All should be over Clemson https://t.co/RbD4wwVxBP
Dan Wolken @DanWolken
My Week 5 observations: Clemson is ranked No. 1 but it isn't the best college football team https://t.co/KCmdtjAlg3 via @usatodaysports
Regardless, they survived. And while they did so, most of the other top teams cruised.
Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn and Florida all secured blowout wins. Wisconsin held Northwestern to just three points for three quarters, eventually winning 24-15 and showing that its performance against Michigan was no fluke.
And Notre Dame's defense came up huge in a 35-20 win over a tough Virginia side, coming away with eight sacks and five turnovers while holding the Cavaliers to a paltry four rushing yards on 29 attempts.
Notre Dame Football @NDFootball
Eight sacks. Five turnovers. Four rushing touchdowns. One Irish victory. #GoIrish ☘️ https://t.co/Amn32vi0PY
"They were exactly what I wanted them to be—they were determined, they were persistent," head coach Brian Kelly said about the team's win a week after losing against Georgia, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "We were determined to play physical in the second half. We got a big-play defense. If we can make more plays on offense, this could be a special group."
But while the top teams all prevailed this week, a number of upsets still shook up the rankings.
In the Big 12, Oklahoma State knocked off Kansas State 26-13, while in the latest twist from what has already been a wild Pac-12 season, Arizona State upset California 24-17.
Washington intercepted quarterback Matt Fink three times to beat USC 28-14. The Huskies held USC to just 163 yards through the air, handing the Trojans their second loss of the season in the process.
Pac-12 Network @Pac12Network
The Dawgs defended their territory. 😤 @e_mold3n's first career interception and @ahmedsalvon's 8️⃣9️⃣-yard TD helped @UW_Football fend off USC. https://t.co/cwoiZA7HEb
More major results will be inbound in Week 6, which has some doozies on the schedule. Michigan will look to keep its Big Ten title hopes alive against Iowa, while Auburn will take on Florida in a battle of Top 10 SEC teams.
Ohio State will look to survive against Michigan State, always a tough matchup for the Buckeyes, while California will hope to bounce back against Oregon.
Finally, the Big 12 has exciting matchups on the schedule. Texas will face a tough test against West Virginia, and Kansas State will take on Baylor.
The college football season hasn't yet had its defining upset. That could change in Week 6, with a number of contenders facing major tests.
