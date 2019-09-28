'Bagel Boss Guy' Chris Morgan Pulls Out of Boxing Match vs. Dustin Diamond

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

Television actor Dustin Diamond, center, exits the courtroom in Port Washington, Wis., Friday night, May 29, 2015, after a 12-person jury convicted him of two misdemeanors stemming from a barroom fight, but a Wisconsin jury cleared the former
Dana Ferguson/Associated Press

If you've ever wondered who would win a fight between "Bagel Boss Guy" Chris Morgan and Screech from Saved by the Bell, you can keep arguing with your friends since it seems like we will never find out.

Morgan announced on Twitter he wasn't showing up to take part in his celebrity boxing match against Dustin Diamond:

The epic showdown was scheduled to take place in New Jersey. TMZ Sports reported earlier this week that Diamond actually stepped in to take former Major League Baseball All-Star Lenny Dykstra's spot because of an ongoing lawsuit.

Morgan signed up to fight Dykstra in August after video of him arguing with customers at a bagel shop went viral.

Diamond is no stranger to combat sports. He previously appeared on Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling in 2008.

