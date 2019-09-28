Juan Mata Says He's Never Seen a Player Like 'Unbelievable' Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Juan Mata has described recent Manchester United signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka as "unbelievable" after his opening games for the Red Devils.

The Red Devils midfielder heaped praise on the summer signing from Crystal Palace and said he's not seen a player like him before.

Speaking to Henry Winter of The Times (h/t Metro), Mata said the full-back will continue to improve at Old Trafford.

"He's very, very good in defensive duties, very good in tackling. I've never seen any player like him, he's unbelievable.

"Even in training you think you're past him and then he comes and takes the ball straight. He has very long legs! I can only see him improving.

"Like Anthony [Martial], he's a shy, reserved guy but confident on the pitch."

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

United face Arsenal on Monday in the Premier League amid a mixed start to their campaign that has seen them lose two of their opening games in the top flight.

Transfer-window additions Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James have impressed with their endeavour and consistency, though.

Mata added the signings have had a "positive impact" on the team and said Maguire could soon be given the armband as captain.

"Why not? He has experience, his physical presence is important, centre back is a good position to be a commanding personality in the team and he has international experience. He's come to a big club, really having a chance to make that next step towards to even more. Daniel [James] also has [made] a very good start of the campaign, and everyone can see how quick he is."

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Mata also defended Paul Pogba, describing him as " humble" and "the complete midfielder." United failed to add to their central midfield options in the summer, and the exit of Ander Herrera has left the team light in the engine room.

Fred has battled back to fitness and is now available, but Pogba has been on the sidelines nursing an ankle injury. The Frenchman returned to the starting line-up in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Rochdale but had a swollen ankle after the match, per James Ducker of the Telegraph.

Wan-Bissaka and Maguire have quickly become fan favourites at Old Trafford. The Englishmen are both uncompromising in their approaches to the game, providing Solskjaer with the physicality his side desperately needed.