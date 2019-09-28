Twins President on ALDS Matchup vs. Yankees: 'It's Time to Slay the Dragon'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: A detailed view of a Minnesota Twins equipment bag sitting in the dugout prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 24, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The Twins defeated the Tigers 4-2. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins president Dave St. Peter is embracing the team's American League Division Series matchup with the New York Yankees despite the Twins' recent lack of success against the Yankees during the playoffs.

In an interview with SKOR North, St. Peter expressed no apprehension about facing New York again in October: "We understand the history. That's my history—it isn't [manager] Rocco Baldelli's history, it certainly isn't [designated hitter] Nelson Cruz's history. So I think that'll be overblown. Organizationally, I just say it's time to slay the dragon, right?"

The Yankees have eliminated the Twins from the playoffs five times since 2003, and Minnesota has failed to win a playoff series against New York during that stretch.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Twins Unafraid of Yankees: ‘Time to Slay the Dragon’

    Minnesota Twins logo
    Minnesota Twins

    Twins Unafraid of Yankees: ‘Time to Slay the Dragon’

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Twins’ schedule for AL Division Series against Yankees is set

    Minnesota Twins logo
    Minnesota Twins

    Twins’ schedule for AL Division Series against Yankees is set

    SKOR North
    via SKOR North

    It’s been while since the last time the Twins popped champagne in the clubhouse

    Minnesota Twins logo
    Minnesota Twins

    It’s been while since the last time the Twins popped champagne in the clubhouse

    Twinkie Town
    via Twinkie Town

    The pitcher went down to the crossroads

    Minnesota Twins logo
    Minnesota Twins

    The pitcher went down to the crossroads

    Twinkie Town
    via Twinkie Town