Twins President on ALDS Matchup vs. Yankees: 'It's Time to Slay the Dragon'

Minnesota Twins president Dave St. Peter is embracing the team's American League Division Series matchup with the New York Yankees despite the Twins' recent lack of success against the Yankees during the playoffs.

In an interview with SKOR North, St. Peter expressed no apprehension about facing New York again in October: "We understand the history. That's my history—it isn't [manager] Rocco Baldelli's history, it certainly isn't [designated hitter] Nelson Cruz's history. So I think that'll be overblown. Organizationally, I just say it's time to slay the dragon, right?"

The Yankees have eliminated the Twins from the playoffs five times since 2003, and Minnesota has failed to win a playoff series against New York during that stretch.

