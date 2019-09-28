The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 160

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC made their first trip to Denmark as they hit the Royal Arena in Copenhagen for UFC Fight Night 160.

Jared Cannonier came into hostile territory and silenced the crowd with a second-round TKO performance over Jack Hermansson. The victory showed that Cannonier is a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division. The other middleweights need to take note immediately.

But it was more than a one-fight event.

The home crowd was electric for the debut of Olympian Mark Madsen. The debut lasted just 1:12. Madsen, unsurprisingly, landed a takedown and finished with a slew of unanswered punches. Madsen's emphatic debut will make him a lightweight to watch.

But who truly won, and lost, in Copenhagen on Saturday?

Some fighters stood out and make a push to be recognized while others faltered and took heavy setbacks. A real win or loss is much more than the result of the fight.

Let's jump into the fray to pick out the real winners and losers following the action at UFC Fight Night 160.