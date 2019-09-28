Look: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Appear on College GameDay, Make LeBron Bet

Look: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Appear on College GameDay, Make LeBron BetSeptember 28, 2019
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and superstar actress Gabrielle Union, Wade's wife, appeared on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday as guest pickers.
Union, who is an Omaha, Nebraska, native, donned a No. 65 jersey, which is the number Cornhuskers offensive lineman Christian Gaylord wears. Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star noted the significance:
Parker Gabriel @HuskerExtraPG
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are in the house. Union is wearing Christian Gaylord's number. The senior's father was killed last week in a car accident. #Huskers https://t.co/SkX1yr5Fw0
After stepping off the College GameDay bus, Wade and Union were interviewed by ESPN's Maria Taylor:
College GameDay @CollegeGameDay
Nebraska fans @itsgabrielleu and @dwyanewade know how to make an entrance! https://t.co/M1sRggy67T
Union said she has been a Nebraska fan "since birth," and D-Wade joked that he is now a Nebraska fan as well since it was "part of the prenup."
On the campus of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, it came as little surprise that Union and Wade picked the 3-1 Cornhuskers to upset the 4-0 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Wade's former Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James suggested a friendly wager with Wade and Union since the Akron, Ohio, native is a Buckeyes fan:
LeBron James @KingJames
@itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade I love you guys and I know you guys are SUPER EXCITED today but this won’t end well for you guys! 😤😤😤 #GoBucks 🌰 P.S. Small/Big Bet?? 😁👑
Union accepted LeBron's challenge:
Gabrielle Union @itsgabrielleu
BIG BET... Winner chooses next #TacoTuesday location?? #GBR 🌽🏈🌽🏈🌽🏈🌽🏈🌽 #BeLikePurdue @DwyaneWade https://t.co/Qk7pIupCPH
With Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Fields under center for OSU, the Buckeyes are 17-point road favorites against dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez and the Huskers.
Ohio State is 6-1 all-time against Nebraska, and it hasn't dropped a game to the Cornhuskers since 2011.
