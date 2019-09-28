Report: Pitbull in Talks to Make Guest Appearance at Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

Pitbull performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris/Associated Press

Negotiations are reportedly underway for Pitbull to make a guest appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in February.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira announced Thursday they will perform during halftime of Super Bowl LIV, and according to TMZ Sports, discussions have taken place between Pitbull's camp, J.Lo's representatives and the NFL about the rapper being part of the show.

Hard Rock International executives reportedly want Pitbull in the mix as well since he is a Miami native.

TMZ Sports also reported "other surprise acts" are planned for the halftime show.

The 38-year-old Pitbull has won one Grammy Award and a Billboard Music Award. He is perhaps best known for the hit songs "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)," "Give Me Everything" and "We Are One (Ole Ola)," which featured Lopez.

