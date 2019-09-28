Jalen Hurts Totals 4 TDs as No. 6 Oklahoma Lights Up Texas Tech 55-16

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Jalen Hurts took another step toward becoming the third straight Oklahoma Sooners quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy with four touchdowns Saturday in the team's 55-16 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

The sixth-ranked Sooners also took another step toward a potential College Football Playoff berth by moving their record to 4-0. They should be a sizable favorite in all of their remaining regular-season games as long as their superstar QB stays healthy.

Hurts, who entered Saturday's game with nine passing touchdowns, four rushing scores and a single turnover, finds himself in a crowded Heisman field. Other contenders include fellow QBs Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama Crimson Tide), Joe Burrow (LSU Tigers), Justin Fields (Ohio State Buckeyes) and Sam Ehlinger (Texas Longhorns), as well as Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor.

Texas Tech's second straight loss dropped the Red Raiders to 2-2 on the 2019 season.

Notable Game Stats

QB Jalen Hurts (OU): 17-of-24 passing for 415 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT; 70 rushing yards and 1 TD

RB Trey Sermon (OU): 7 carries for 76 yards and 2 TDs

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (OU): 3 carries for 28 yards and 1 TD

RB SaRodorick Thompson (TTU): 13 carries for 96 yards

RB Armand Shyne (TTU): 5 caries for 18 yards and 1 TD

WR CeeDee Lamb (OU): 7 catches for 185 yards and 3 TDs

WR Charleston Rambo (OU): 2 catches for 122 yards

LB Kenneth Murray (OU): 9 tackles and 1 sack

DB Douglas Coleman III (TTU): 3 tackles and 1 INT

Hurts, Sooners Offense Nearly Unstoppable in Latest Blowout

Oklahoma wasted no time making a major statement in its first conference game of the season. It grabbed a 14-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes on the strength of two straight touchdown drives, including an eight-play, 95-yard journey capped by a one-yard TD run by Hurts.

The Sooners ended up scoring on all six of their first-half offensive drives. The difference in the level of explosiveness and athleticism between their playmakers and the Texas Tech secondary was stark, and it created a lot of big plays through the air.

Hurts, who did throw his first interception of the season, otherwise showcased terrific accuracy and an effortless deep ball, which critics had been asking to see after OU's destruction of lesser opponents.

Any lingering drama coming out of halftime was immediately eliminated as Hurts followed a 10-yard run with a 65-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.

The biggest problem for the rest of the Big 12 will be the sheer number of targets at the superstar quarterback's disposal. The group, led by Lamb, Rambo and fellow wide receiver Jadon Haselwood through the air and Sermon on the ground, is going to create a lot of mismatches.

Oklahoma finished with eight scoring drives in nine attempts before Hurts exited the contest late in the third quarter because of the lopsided score.

Although the Sooners defense is still a work in progress, as evidenced by their 192 rushing yards allowed Saturday, keeping up with their offense will be a tall task for any conference foe.

What's Next?

Oklahoma faces its first Big 12 road test of the campaign next Saturday when it travels to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to face off with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Texas Tech returns home to Jones AT&T Stadium for a clash with the Oklahoma State Cowboys next weekend.