Packers' Star WR Davante Adams Out for Week 5 vs. Cowboys with Toe Injury

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a toe injury.

The Packers' dominant No. 1 wideout has caught 25 passes for 378 yards and no touchdowns in four games this season. He set a career high with 180 receiving yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

A touchdown machine, Adams has hit pay dirt 35 times over his past three full seasons. He's averaged 87 receptions and 1,089 receiving yards during that span. The 26-year-old snagged a career-best 111 receptions in 2018.

He has largely stayed on the field during his six-year career, missing just six games. A knee injury forced him off the field for the Packers' Week 17 game in 2018, and his second concussion of the 2017 season kept him sidelined for his team's final two contests. An ankle injury sidelined him for three more in 2015.

Without Adams, the team will rely on Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison as the two primary wide receivers. Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd round out the wideout crew.

The Packers may also call upon tight end Jimmy Graham and running back Aaron Jones to assume more of a workload. Green Bay's passing game has been heavily reliant on Adams' production since he emerged as the team's top wideout in 2015.

The 3-1 Packers are tied for the top spot in the NFC North under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur.