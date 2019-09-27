NBA Reportedly Revises Tampering Guidelines, Creates Hotline to Report Violators

NBA Reportedly Revises Tampering Guidelines, Creates Hotline to Report ViolatorsSeptember 27, 2019
The NBA has reportedly made some adjustments to its rules in an attempt to prevent tampering.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the league sent a memo to all 30 teams informing them of new tampering guidelines that include players being unable to induce other players to request a trade and the creation of a hotline for "teams and others with information to anonymously report potential violations":
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Additional key points in NBA’s official tampering guidelines sent to teams in memo on Friday: - League will not confiscate phone/computer during its five random audits. - New hotline created to allow teams and others with information to anonymously report potential violations. https://t.co/TbSh9URuc4
