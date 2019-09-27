NBA Reportedly Revises Tampering Guidelines, Creates Hotline to Report Violators

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The NBA has reportedly made some adjustments to its rules in an attempt to prevent tampering.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the league sent a memo to all 30 teams informing them of new tampering guidelines that include players being unable to induce other players to request a trade and the creation of a hotline for "teams and others with information to anonymously report potential violations":

