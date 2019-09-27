NBA Rumors: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon Were Standouts at Kobe Bryant Camp

Paul Kasabian
September 27, 2019

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon excelled at a late August minicamp hosted by former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

"The two standout players, according to a source, were Murray and Gordon, who fired off a series of 'ridiculous' dunks in the scrimmages and drills," Amick wrote.

The invite-only camp, known as the Mamba Sports Pro Invitational, was arranged by Bryant and Lakers assistant Phil Handy. It featured a list of notable NBA players that included new Los Angeles Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as well as Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

A few NBA players were even turned away, per Amick:

"With Bryant and Handy deciding to keep the list tight, a source with knowledge of the situation said there were current NBA players who desperately wanted to be there who were turned away. For this generation, it seems clear, he's their Michael Jordan. And judging by the feedback on the inaugural affair, this will become the annual place where he tries to help them get better."

Camp sessions were led by development coaches, including Clippers assistant Jeremy Castleberry and Golden State Warriors assistant Aaron Miles.

         

