Report: Packers' Davante Adams' Toe Injury Not Believed to Be Serious After MRI

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The toe injury suffered by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during the team's Thursday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles is reportedly not serious.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update Friday after Adams underwent an MRI and noted the Packers "will be careful" with their star wideout, but he's not expected to miss much, if any, time.

The 26-year-old Fresno State product was clicking on all cylinders with quarterback Aaron Rodgers before suffering the injury. He recorded six catches for 107 yards in the first quarter and finished the contest with 10 receptions for 180 yards.

Adams wasn't available for the Packers' final drive, however. Rodgers drove the offense from its own 11-yard line to the Eagles' 3-yard line, but he was intercepted by linebacker Nigel Bradham at the goal line with 28 seconds remaining to end the comeback bid.

"It kind of just rolled up on me," Adams told reporters after the game. "My foot just got kind of stuck in the ground a little bit. Folded over. It's a turf-toe situation so just gotta take a look and see what the deal is."

The 34-27 home loss dropped the Packers to 3-1, and they have a difficult schedule in the coming weeks. They travel to face the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday at AT&T Stadium before returning home to Lambeau Field for a Monday Night Football clash with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions in Week 6. Both opponents are currently undefeated.

Playing on Thursday gives Adams three extra recovery days before the Cowboys matchup. It's the longest stretch of rest until the team's Week 11 bye.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling would take over as the top target if Adams misses time. It would also create more opportunities for Geronimo Allison and tight end Jimmy Graham.