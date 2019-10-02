AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from TNT Debut

4 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Dr. Britt Baker joined Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross and Excalibur on commentary for the historic showdown between Nyla Rose and Riho. One of those two women would emerge from the match the very first AEW women's champion.

Would it be the consummate underdog Riho or the hometown Native Beast?

Rose charged at Riho, who sidestepped her and fired off a flurry of forearms. A dropkick stunned the larger competitor and a second brought her two her knees. Rose struggled early until a shoulder block and big splash halted her opponent's onslaught.

Rose worked over her in the ropes, grounded her and applied an STF. She looked to force a tapout but the resilient Riho fought her way to the ropes, grabbing the bottom one and forcing the break. Riho survived a delayed suplex attempt and went for a German suplex but Rose powered out. She blasted her with a nasty back elbow, to which the babyface responded with a running knee strike that sent Rose to the floor.

Riho scaled the ropes and came off with a crossbody. Rose caught her and executed a backbreaker on the floor. Rose teased using a chair but the official pulled it away from her. Instead, the heel sent Riho crashing into the guardrail, leaving her writhing in pain.

Rose grabbed chairs from under the ring, piled them up and laid Riho on them. She lept off the ring apron and crashed back-first on the weapons as her opponent rolled out of the way. Riho delivered a big double stomp to the back and scored a close two off it.

The babyface followed with a crossface of her own. Rose utilized her power advantage, though, and escaped. Riho delivered a roll-through double stomp, to which Rose responded with a massive Samoan Drop for a near-fall.

Rose draped Riho on the top rope and scaled the ropes for a knee drop to the back of the head. The high spot was still not enough to put Riho away, though, as she managed a dramatic kick-out. Rose reapplied the STF but the gutsy Riho refused to submit.

Rose released her grip and set Riho up for a powerbomb. Riho tried to back body drop her way out but crumbled under the frame of her opponent. She still showed fight, firing off rights to the face. A big kick stopped her in her tracks. A rollup from out of nowhere nearly earned Riho the championship.

Rose responded with a Death Valley Driver but Riho, again, got her shoulder off the mat in time to preserve her title aspirations. Rose climbed the ropes but Riho cut her off. A series of fiery forearms to the chest gave way to an improbable superplex and close two-count.

Three double knees finally earned Riho the hard-fought victory.

Result

Riho defeated Rose to win the title

Grade

A+

Analysis

If there was ever a greater representation of the age-old saying "it is not the size of the dog in the fight but the fight in the dog," it was this.

Riho overcame the oppressive arsenal of the unforgiving Rose, showed tremendous heart in doing so, and had an otherwise split crowd inside the Capital One Arena rooting for her victory by the end of the bout. She was resilient, she was tough and now, she is a champion.

Intriguing was Kenny Omega hitting the ring to save the newly crowned titleholder from a further beating at the hands of Rose. Acknowledging their friendship and pairing her with The Cleaner will only help Riho gain footing with the audience at large as she embarks on a run as the top star in the AEW women's division.

Post-match antics suggest Rose is not yet finished with Riho. Given the strength of this match, another title bout between the two would be more-than welcome.