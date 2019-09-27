Ken Rosenthal: Joe Maddon Parting Ways with Cubs a Foregone Conclusion

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

As the Chicago Cubs limp their way to the end of their disappointing 2019 season, the writing is reportedly on the wall for Joe Maddon's departure from the franchise.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Maddon's exit has all but been decided, with the Cubs choosing to move on after five seasons. Maddon's contract expires after the 2019 campaign, so it's not technically a firing, but for all intents and purposes, it'll be a choice made by Theo Epstein and Cubs management.

