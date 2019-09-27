Ken Rosenthal: Joe Maddon Parting Ways with Cubs a Foregone Conclusion

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2019

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon acknowledges a fan before the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

As the Chicago Cubs limp their way to the end of their disappointing 2019 season, the writing is reportedly on the wall for Joe Maddon's departure from the franchise.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Maddon's exit has all but been decided, with the Cubs choosing to move on after five seasons. Maddon's contract expires after the 2019 campaign, so it's not technically a firing, but for all intents and purposes, it'll be a choice made by Theo Epstein and Cubs management.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

