Pacers' Victor Oladipo Won't Return from Knee Injury for 'A While'

Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan told reporters Friday he does not expect Victor Oladipo to return from his knee injury for "a while."

"I know that he will not start the season," McMillan said. "I haven't had any information given to me that he will be practicing live with the team anytime soon, so I don't anticipate Victor being available for a while. I don't really know what 'a while' is."

That has long been the expectation after Oladipo ruptured his quad in January. Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said over the summer that the team is "hopeful" he'll be back by December or January.

"He's not playing live but he's moving. He's in a good position mentally," McMillan told reporters earlier this month. "He feels that everything is going well. I like what I see with him. ... He's doing great. He's not doing any live contact, still in that rehab stage of working with the trainers."

Oladipo has been seen doing on-court work as he attempts to ramp up the intensity of his rehab. The All-Star guard struggled with knee issues for much of last season before rupturing his quad, averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor.

The Pacers will rely on offseason signing Malcolm Brogdon to handle most of Oladipo's duties while he's out. Jeremy Lamb, who will likely move to the bench once Oladipo comes back, should slot in at the 2-guard spot.