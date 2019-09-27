Pep Guardiola: Bernardo Silva Critics 'Are Completely Wrong' After Racist Tweet

Pep Guardiola: Bernardo Silva Critics 'Are Completely Wrong' After Racist TweetSeptember 27, 2019
Pep Guardiola has once again come to the defence of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva over his controversial tweet regarding team-mate Benjamin Mendy.
Per Tyrone Marshall and Daniel Murphy of the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola said in a press conference on Friday that Silva's critics accusing him of being racist are "completely wrong":
"We spoke many times about what happened in stadiums, regarding Bernardo I was incredibly clear. If the people believe Bernardo is this type of person they are completely wrong. They judge one joke, I judge three years with him.
"Bernardo, or anyone else in my squad, do this thing for a joke. Benjamin is like a brother to Bernardo, that is what I see every single day here.
"If someone feels bad for that tweet it can happen, but the people who judge Bernardo don't know him. He's an exceptional person. He likes to be involved in different situations. It looked the same, it happens a thousand, million times with white people."
Per the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, Silva tweeted and then deleted this image, comparing Mendy to a mascot for a Spanish chocolate brand:
Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg
Understand that the Football Association are looking into this tweet allegedly posted by Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva earlier today. Tweet was later deleted #mcfc https://t.co/xxVfMaU6Xw
Both Silva and Mendy have since written to the Football Association, per Marshall:
Tyrone Marshall @TyMarshall_MEN
Bernardo Silva submitted a personally written letter to FA yesterday expressing regret at any unintentional offence caused by his social media post. Benjamin Mendy also wrote a letter of support in City's submission to FA #mcfc
Per David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror, Guardiola came to Silva's defence after the 3-0 win over Preston North End in the Carabao Cup, saying people shouldn't talk before they know the man.
Matt Law of the Telegraph had this to say after Guardiola's initial defence:
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
Guardiola's got it all wrong on Bernardo Silva. It's got nothing to do with whether or not he's a great bloke or whether he's best friends with Mendy or even whether or not he's racist. His tweet promoted a racial stereotype and that's wrong and deserves some form of punishment
Sport Witness shared its thoughts following Guardiola's latest comments:
Sport Witness @Sport_Witness
“Sorry, I didn’t realise.” “Sorry, Bernardo is very upset with the offence he’s caused.” “Sorry.” Not hard is it? Guardiola is making the Bernardo Silva worse, and Man City are letting him. https://t.co/SqPWlIBxC5 #mcfc
The Football Association is looking into the matter.
City will be in action on Saturday when they visit Everton in the Premier League. They will then host Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Spanish FA Uphold Morata Ban
Will miss Saturday's Madrid derby but Atletico may appeal again