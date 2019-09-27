Packers HC Matt LaFleur: 'I Really Don't Know What Pass Interference Is Anymore'

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles were whistled for nine penalties that cost them 93 yards in Thursday's 34-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers, but it was an apparent infraction that wasn't called that stuck out to the losing team's head coach.

"I really don't know what pass interference is anymore. I'll just leave it at that," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

LaFleur challenged for pass interference on the Packers' opening drive of the second half but was not rewarded with the call. Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox clearly pushed Marquez Valdes-Scantling before Aaron Rodgers' third-down pass arrived, but there was no penalty before or after the review.

Ironically, the Eagles also challenged a no-call that appeared to be pass interference when Packers cornerback Kevin King hit wide receiver Alshon Jeffery's arm before a Carson Wentz pass arrived, but they were not given the penalty either.

The league's officials provided a statement on the play LaFleur challenged that said "there was no clear and obvious evidence" of interference:

Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira commented on the play during the broadcast, per Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports:

"It has to be clear and obvious. To me, I think it was. You have a defender not playing the ball, and in slow motion, I think he significantly hinders his ability to make the catch. To me, that qualifies in the defensive pass interference under this replay rule, and I would have liked to see that overturned."

Ultimately, the Packers lost out on a possession that could have proved critical in a back-and-forth game. Green Bay's defense struggled to keep Philadelphia's attack in check, but Rodgers and Co. largely moved the ball with ease as well.

The home team had multiple opportunities catch the Eagles down the stretch as well, but Rodgers threw an interception to Nigel Bradham inside Philadelphia's 5-yard line in the final minute. What's more, the Packers attempted four straight passes from the Eagles' 1-yard line on the previous possession—one of which gave Rodgers the option to run—and they all fell incomplete.

He probably wishes he could challenge his own play-calling in hindsight.