Aaron Rodgers Felt 'Good' About Packers' 4 Straight Goal-Line Passes vs. Eagles

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 27, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass the football in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers' final two drives of their 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday ended in zero points despite trips deep into the red zone.

The first one was the most notable, as the Pack couldn't score despite facing a 1st-and-goal from the Eagles' 1-yard line. Four incomplete passes led to a turnover on downs, and after the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he felt "good about all four calls."

The Packers forced a punt on the Eagles' next possession and engineered another drive deep into Eagles' territory, but a Rodgers pass was deflected and intercepted on 2nd-and-goal from the Philadelphia 3-yard line.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

