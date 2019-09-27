Aaron Rodgers Felt 'Good' About Packers' 4 Straight Goal-Line Passes vs. Eagles

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers' final two drives of their 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday ended in zero points despite trips deep into the red zone.

The first one was the most notable, as the Pack couldn't score despite facing a 1st-and-goal from the Eagles' 1-yard line. Four incomplete passes led to a turnover on downs, and after the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he felt "good about all four calls."

The Packers forced a punt on the Eagles' next possession and engineered another drive deep into Eagles' territory, but a Rodgers pass was deflected and intercepted on 2nd-and-goal from the Philadelphia 3-yard line.

