Aaron Rodgers Felt 'Good' About Packers' 4 Straight Goal-Line Passes vs. Eagles

Aaron Rodgers Felt 'Good' About Packers' 4 Straight Goal-Line Passes vs. EaglesSeptember 27, 2019
The Green Bay Packers' final two drives of their 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday ended in zero points despite trips deep into the red zone.
The first one was the most notable, as the Pack couldn't score despite facing a 1st-and-goal from the Eagles' 1-yard line. Four incomplete passes led to a turnover on downs, and after the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he felt "good about all four calls."
CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ
“I feel good about all four calls.” Aaron Rodgers doesn’t regret the four goal line calls that resulted in a turnover on downs Thursday night. https://t.co/8azcNxTE3n https://t.co/1EIVIKmVt5
The Packers forced a punt on the Eagles' next possession and engineered another drive deep into Eagles' territory, but a Rodgers pass was deflected and intercepted on 2nd-and-goal from the Philadelphia 3-yard line.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Matt LaFleur on PI Calls