Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Card

Credit: WWE.com

With all the fuss over WWE Premiere Week, Hell in a Cell 2019 was pushed aside, with little time dedicated to promoting the event.

It's unprecedented to be hours away from a pay-per-view with only four matches on the lineup—there are normally at least double that announced in advance.

But while nobody knows what the majority of this event will consist of, it's still worth tossing out some predictions for what has been advertised, as those matches have major consequences for the product.

The Universal Championship and both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles will be on the line, and the intense battle that pits Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns against Erick Rowan and Luke Harper may conclude the long-running saga.

What is going to happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019? Let's lock in some final picks for the winners of these matches.