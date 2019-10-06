Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Card

Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 CardOctober 6, 2019
With all the fuss over WWE Premiere Week, Hell in a Cell 2019 was pushed aside, with little time dedicated to promoting the event.
It's unprecedented to be hours away from a pay-per-view with only four matches on the lineup—there are normally at least double that announced in advance.
But while nobody knows what the majority of this event will consist of, it's still worth tossing out some predictions for what has been advertised, as those matches have major consequences for the product.
The Universal Championship and both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles will be on the line, and the intense battle that pits Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns against Erick Rowan and Luke Harper may conclude the long-running saga.
What is going to happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019? Let's lock in some final picks for the winners of these matches.
Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper
If this were not Hell in a Cell with two other hardcore matches on the card, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns would likely be facing Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in some sort of Street Fight.
For this to have any finality to it, there must be a gimmick that allows all parties to cut loose and attack each other with no disqualifications to worry about.
As a regular tag team match, though, it's hard to imagine it will be the end of the feud. The rivalry has been brutal, with car crashes and backstage equipment utilized as weapons. A standard pinfall won't cut it.
With no catharsis, this match could be the worst-case scenario: nothing but a stall. WWE may want to have the real conclusion on SmackDown to boost ratings, with this being nothing but a disqualification or double count-out brawl.
Even if Reigns and Bryan are victorious, Rowan and Harper will probably seek retribution, meaning their next confrontation will be the true end to this story.
Final Pick: If it isn't a no-contest, Bryan and Reigns win.
Hell in a Cell Match: Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
All three title matches on this card depend on the plans for Becky Lynch in the WWE draft, starting Friday.
The Man has been a focal point in the promotional material for SmackDown, which raises suspicion she may be moving to Friday nights if Fox wants her on that brand.
If that happens, she would have to drop the Raw Women's Championship, as that's not a belt that can swap brands like the intercontinental and United States titles.
By default, either Sasha Banks would need to win this match or someone would have to swoop in on the next episodes of Raw or SmackDown to take the title back to the red brand.
Given those options, it's much less convoluted to just give The Boss the win here and have her reign supreme on Raw going forward.
In the event there are no plans to move Lynch to SmackDown, she has no need to drop this title and can stay strong as champion. But predicting that WWE will put the most popular female Superstar on SmackDown to keep Fox happy seems like a safe bet to make.
Final Pick: Banks wins the title.
Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship
If Lynch drops the Raw women's title in order to move to SmackDown, Charlotte Flair will have to move in the draft to fill in the gap on Monday nights.
The Man and The Queen can't occupy the same space at the top on the same brand. One would inevitably be in the shadow of the other, while Raw would be missing a big babyface.
To balance it out, Flair must go to Raw, which means she shouldn't win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Bayley has to find a way to retain it by hook or by crook.
As this is not a Hell in a Cell match, Bayley has the champion's advantage of being able to keep the title even if she loses by disqualification or count-out. That may be WWE's way of having Flair win the match on a technicality but still not walk away with the belt.
If Banks loses earlier in the night, watch out for Flair to win this title and for none of these draft moves to happen. Likewise, if Flair beats Bayley for the title earlier in the night, it should spoil that Lynch will retain.
There's more of a chance Banks and Bayley leave Hell in a Cell as champions, even if Flair is protected and wins the match by disqualification or count-out.
Final Pick: Bayley retains the title.
Hell in a Cell Match: Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Lynch's potential move to SmackDown also influences the Universal Championship match, as it would likely mean Seth Rollins will be going to star on Fox too.
WWE typically doesn't split up couples between different brands, and much attention has been put on Rollins and Lynch's relationship this year. It's hard to imagine the power couple being separated so soon after getting engaged.
Rollins will not move to SmackDown carrying Raw's top belt. If it has to go, he might as well drop it to someone who is more popular now than ever before.
Bray Wyatt has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent months, turning him from an afterthought on the sidelines to the Superstar who may lead the Raw roster after Hell in a Cell.
After all, it would be fitting for such a dark character, who has been undefeated since his return, to win the title in the gimmick match that takes place within Satan's Structure.
Rollins has overcome many odds in 2019, but the logistics of these draft moves could force WWE's hand in making this challenge too big for even The Beast Slayer to take on.
Final Pick: Wyatt wins the title.
