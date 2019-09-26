Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders' Updated Fantasy Outlook for Eagles After Week 4

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers entered Thursday with the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense, but the Philadelphia Eagles dropped 21 second-quarter points en route to a 27-20 edge in the third.

Eagles running backs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders each played a part in that effort.

Howard amassed 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries by halftime before adding two receptions, 28 yards and another score on his team's opening second-half drive.

Sanders had 25 rushing yards on six carries in addition to a 67-yard kickoff return.

They provided the Eagles with their best collective running game showing.

Philadelphia entered the evening with the NFL's No. 20 rushing offense, per Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. The Eagles also had the eighth-fewest rushing yards per carry.

However, that changed against a stout Packers defense, prompting the question of whether Sanders and Howard's fantasy outlooks have risen after solid showings.

A few concerns exist in regards to raising either player's fantasy stock off the bat.

As good as the Green Bay defense has performed, it has had issues stopping the run. The Packers' 4.9 yards per carry allowed entering Thursday ranked sixth-worst in the league, and Football Outsiders placed them No. 22 in run defense.

Philadelphia's upcoming slate of run defenses gets much harder: Per Football Outsiders, five of the Eagles' next six opponents are ranked in the top 11 in stopping the run. They include the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, who are first and third in scoring defense.

Second, Howard and Sanders are in a clear time share. Sanders had 40 touches through three games, but Howard wasn't far behind at 28.

Per Pro Football Reference, Sanders took part in 41.9 percent of his team's offensive snaps, and Howard trailed at 25.8 percent. Both players shared touches in the first half on Thursday.

Those two reasons make it difficult to trust either player as an every-week starter in season-long fantasy lineups right now, but a few signs indicate that sentiment could change.

Sanders presents some intriguing upside long term based on a few flashes thus far: The rookie impressed last week with 73 yards on two receptions, and he followed up that eye-opening athleticism on his kickoff return.

James Seltzer and Andrew Porter of Sports Radio WIP offered praise:

As for Howard, his passing game usage was notable after accruing just five targets through the first three weeks. If Week 4's aerial attack was a sign of things to come rather than an anomaly, then he will become a stronger asset in point-per-reception leagues.

For now, though, it's best to keep both players on the bench unless one starts assuming the lion's share of the carries.

Need more help with your fantasy football lineup? Matt Camp solves your fantasy problems live on B/R Gridiron's new show, Your Fantasy Fire Drill. Download the B/R app now to submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.