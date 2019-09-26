Report: Bradley Beal Not Expected to Sign New Wizards Contract Before Deadline

Will Navarro/Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has until Oct. 21 to decide if he wants to accept his team's three-year, $111 million extension offer, and a source told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that he "would be surprised" if the 26-year-old signs.

"A source close to Beal said he would be surprised if Beal accepts the extension offer by the Oct. 21 deadline and instead expects him to see how things go with the Wizards this season before making any decisions on his future," Jackson wrote.

Per Spotrac, the shooting guard's five-year, $127.2 million deal expires after 2020-21.

Beal averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds last season and fueled the team's offensive production after backcourt mate John Wall suffered a season-ending left heel injury in December.

