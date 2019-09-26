Report: Bradley Beal Not Expected to Sign New Wizards Contract Before Deadline

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 27, 2019

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 24: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards speaks with the media during a press conference after the 2019 NBA Awards Show at the Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Will Navarro/NBAE via Getty Images)
Will Navarro/Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has until Oct. 21 to decide if he wants to accept his team's three-year, $111 million extension offer, and a source told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that he "would be surprised" if the 26-year-old signs.

"A source close to Beal said he would be surprised if Beal accepts the extension offer by the Oct. 21 deadline and instead expects him to see how things go with the Wizards this season before making any decisions on his future," Jackson wrote.

Per Spotrac, the shooting guard's five-year, $127.2 million deal expires after 2020-21.

Beal averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds last season and fueled the team's offensive production after backcourt mate John Wall suffered a season-ending left heel injury in December.

         

