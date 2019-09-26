Grizzlies' Ja Morant to Fully Participate in Training Camp After Surgery on Knee

Adam Wells
September 26, 2019

Ja Morant will be a full participant in training camp when the Memphis Grizzlies report on Oct. 1. 

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Grizzlies announced their rookie point guard has fully recovered from knee surgery in June. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Morant scheduled a minor arthroscopic procedure for June 3 to remove loose bodies in his right knee. His estimated recovery time was three to four weeks. 

The Grizzlies had no concerns about Morant's long-term outlook following the surgery. They selected the Murray State star No. 2 overall and traded Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz. 

Morant is going to be a key piece of Memphis' future. The team has a promising young trio that also includes fellow rookie Brandon Clarke, who was named summer league MVP averaging 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in five games, and last year's No. 4 pick Jaren Jackson Jr.

Since Morant has been fully cleared for training camp, he could see his first game action when the Grizzlies open preseason play Oct. 6 against Maccabi Haifa. They tip-off the regular season Oct. 23 versus the Miami Heat. 

