Tony Romo Shoots 2 Under in 1st Round of 2019 Safeway Open

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shot a two-under 70 during the opening round of the 2019 Safeway Open on Thursday.

Though a number of golfers were still in action when Romo completed his round, he entered the clubhouse just five strokes back of leader Adam Scott.

The 39-year-old's tournament got off to a strong start, as he picked up a birdie on his first hole. Although he dropped back to even-par with a bogey on hole No. 14, he capped off the back nine with a birdie on the 18th.

With that, he recorded the best nine-hole score of his PGA Tour career:

Unfortunately for him, though, he endured some early struggles on the front nine. Back-to-back bogeys on the third and fourth holes moved him to above par for the first time on the day. He quickly bounced back, though, to remain in contention entering Day 2.

Romo notched three birdies over the course of the final five holes, including on each of his last two holes:

That strong finish moved him to two-under for the day, which put him ahead of his playing partners:

Of note, Romo also fared better than Jason Dufner (-1) and Phil Mickelson (+3), among others.

This marks Romo's fourth career PGA Tour event. He previously participated at the 2018 Corales Puntacana (+15), 2019 Corales Puntacana (+15) and the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson (+8). He has not made the cut at any of his previous appearances.

As of now, Romo is scheduled to be in the booth for CBS for the Minnesota Vikings-Chicago Bears showdown at Soldier Field. If he carries the momentum into Friday, he could find himself in a tough spot:

According to PGATour.com, CBS has given him permission to skip the game should he still be playing in the tournament over the weekend.

Romo's second round is scheduled to get underway on Friday at 4:25 p.m. ET.