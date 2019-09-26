G League to Test Single Free Throw Worth 1, 2 or 3 Points Depending on Shot

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ - MARCH 10: Vander Blue #2 of the Texas Legends shoots a free throw against the Northern Arizona Suns during the NBA G League on March 10, 2019 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The NBA G League will test a new free-throw system during the upcoming season with the goal of shortening games.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the G League will run a single-foul-shot experiment. Every trip to the line would see the player attempt only one foul shot. The shot would be worth two points if fouled on a two-point attempt and three points if fouled on a three-point attempt.

Players who are fouled on made baskets will attempt one free throw worth one point, as is already the case.

While most of the game will be played under the experimental rules, the last two minutes of regulation and overtime will use traditional free-throw procedures.

Per Lowe, G League Head of Basketball Operations Brad Walker said officials estimate the new model will eliminate six to eight minutes of game time per game on average.

Walker added that traditional foul rules will be used in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime so that fouling isn't incentivized. That is because the one-shot rule could result in teams coming away with no points at the free-throw line more often, which would increase the likelihood of comebacks.

Starting to foul earlier could also backfire, though, since poor free-throw shooters would only have to make a single shot in order to net two points for their team.

This isn't the first time that the G League has experimented with new rules to reduce game time and improve game flow.

The league shortened timeout length, which Walker said shaved four minutes off the average game time and received no criticism from coaches or players.

As of now, the single-foul-shot rule is a one-year experiment, and it will be evaluated at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season before determining whether it will remain beyond that.

Related

    B/R Ranks Top 50 Players All-Time ⭐

    Here are the top five...tap to read the rest ⬇️

    @AndrewDBailey put together this ranking...he's in the comments section answering your questions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R Ranks Top 50 Players All-Time ⭐

    Here are the top five...tap to read the rest ⬇️ @AndrewDBailey put together this ranking...he's in the comments section answering your questions

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr Opens Up on New-Look Dubs

    👀 Was not surprised KD left 📋 How he plans to use D-Lo 🎧 Kerr joins Howard Beck on Full 48

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr Opens Up on New-Look Dubs

    👀 Was not surprised KD left 📋 How he plans to use D-Lo 🎧 Kerr joins Howard Beck on Full 48

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Real Height for NBA Players 📏

    Teams given deadline to submit precise height, age for all players

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Real Height for NBA Players 📏

    Teams given deadline to submit precise height, age for all players

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Has Facial Fracture

    Irving will be day-to-day after being elbowed during workout on Tuesday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Has Facial Fracture

    Irving will be day-to-day after being elbowed during workout on Tuesday

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report