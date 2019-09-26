G League to Test Single Free Throw Worth 1, 2 or 3 Points Depending on Shot

Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The NBA G League will test a new free-throw system during the upcoming season with the goal of shortening games.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the G League will run a single-foul-shot experiment. Every trip to the line would see the player attempt only one foul shot. The shot would be worth two points if fouled on a two-point attempt and three points if fouled on a three-point attempt.

Players who are fouled on made baskets will attempt one free throw worth one point, as is already the case.

While most of the game will be played under the experimental rules, the last two minutes of regulation and overtime will use traditional free-throw procedures.

Per Lowe, G League Head of Basketball Operations Brad Walker said officials estimate the new model will eliminate six to eight minutes of game time per game on average.

Walker added that traditional foul rules will be used in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime so that fouling isn't incentivized. That is because the one-shot rule could result in teams coming away with no points at the free-throw line more often, which would increase the likelihood of comebacks.

Starting to foul earlier could also backfire, though, since poor free-throw shooters would only have to make a single shot in order to net two points for their team.

This isn't the first time that the G League has experimented with new rules to reduce game time and improve game flow.

The league shortened timeout length, which Walker said shaved four minutes off the average game time and received no criticism from coaches or players.

As of now, the single-foul-shot rule is a one-year experiment, and it will be evaluated at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season before determining whether it will remain beyond that.