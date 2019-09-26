Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard Giving Bradley Beal Space on Contract Extension

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard Giving Bradley Beal Space on Contract ExtensionSeptember 26, 2019
The Washington Wizards won't press the issue regarding Bradley Beal's contract extension.
Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told reporters Thursday the team will allow Beal to make up his mind without lobbying him too hard before the Oct. 21 deadline:
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard says he is giving Bradley Beal space as he considers the extension offer: ‘it’s up to him to make a decision’ by Oct. 21.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tommy Sheppard on the extension the Wizards offered Beal: "It’s up to him, whenever he wants to make a decision about it. I haven’t worried about it at all. … I take my cues by how he’s interacting."
