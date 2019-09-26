Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard Giving Bradley Beal Space on Contract Extension

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Denver. The Wizards won 95-90. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards won't press the issue regarding Bradley Beal's contract extension.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told reporters Thursday the team will allow Beal to make up his mind without lobbying him too hard before the Oct. 21 deadline:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

