Clippers Rumors: Joakim Noah Won't Work out for LAC Despite Initial Reports

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies center Joakim Noah (55) brings the ball up court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Free-agent center Joakim Noah will no longer hold a workout with the Los Angeles Clippers before the start of training camp for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported the workout was postponed, with no rescheduled date. Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times noted the Clips will instead head into camp with an empty roster spot.

Noah earned back-to-back All-Star appearances with the Chicago Bulls in 2013 and 2014. His performance and impact had mostly faded over the past five years, though.

The 34-year-old New York City native spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies and showed signs of a minor resurgence, averaging 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just 16.5 minutes per game across 42 games. He also shot 51.6 percent from the field.

"I lost my confidence," he told Sam Smith of NBA.com in February. "Now I am starting to get my swagger back on the court. Memphis gave me an opportunity; that was the only team that called. I am starting to feel better and better every time I step on the court because I am playing consistently and I am healthy for the first time in a long time, knock on wood."

Noah had a workout for the Los Angeles Lakers in August after the team lost DeMarcus Cousins to a torn ACL, but the Lakers opted to sign Dwight Howard.

The Clippers lack a true center to back up Ivica Zubac, a void Noah could have filled. The team will head into camp with the second unit featuring small-ball options.

How the likes of Montrezl Harrell, JaMychal Green and Patrick Patterson handle playing the 5 is likely to determine whether L.A. circles back to Noah, or another traditional center, before the regular season.

