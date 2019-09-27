ESPN College Gameday 2019: Week 5 Schedule, Location, Predictions and More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

A week removed from a trip to Athens to watch Georgia get the best of Notre Dame, the ESPN College GameDay crew next heads to Lincoln for a Big Ten clash between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

There are plenty of good games on the schedule this week, yet the selection here isn't too hard to understand. This is the first big test for a rolling Buckeyes team right now, ranked fifth, standing undefeated and eyeing the College Football Playoff.

But these Cornhuskers have plans of their own despite one loss on the record already, and Memorial Stadium is an environment rife with upset potential.

Here's a look at the preview show info and the game Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and the crew will be in town to cover.

College GameDay Week 5 Info

Date: Saturday, September 28

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE



Watch: ABC



Live Stream: ESPN+

Preview

It isn't an exaggeration to say the Buckeyes haven't been tested yet.

Through four games, Ohio State has been on cruise control while running up the following scores:

45-21

42-0

51-10

76-5

So it goes when playing teams like Indiana and Miami (OH). Justin Fields has looked comfortable under center, to say the least, while completing 69.5 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. The ground game behind him, led by J.K. Dobbins, already sits on 1,040 yards and 13 scores on a 5.8 average. Three different players have 13 or more catches, and eight different players have caught a touchdown.

Defensively, the score margins speak for themselves, but keep in mind 19 sacks and four interceptions in large part thanks to elite play up front from Chase Young.

Perhaps the biggest thing working against the Buckeyes with Nebraska is the locale, which is something head coach Ryan Day has been in contact with Urban Meyer about:

Nebraska could use the help.

The Cornhuskers are 3-1 and during a road win against Illinois, they drummed up 673 total yards on the road compared to Illinois' 299. The problem? They hardly escaped with a 42-38 win.

Mistakes have proved costlier in other games. On the road against Colorado, the Cornhuskers had 469 yards of offense and 31 points, yet lost by three in large part thanks to three turnovers. Overall, Nebraska has lost nine of its 14 fumbles.

That sort of ball security is working to negate otherwise strong performances from the offense, as quarterback Adrian Martinez has seven touchdowns against two interceptions and three more scores as a runner.

The 19-year-old is leading the team in rushing attempts with 61, yet the ground game as a whole is averaging 4.6 yards per carry with 11 scores. The defense has applied good pressure with 12 sacks and grabbed six interceptions in the process.

To make the outlook seem even more challenging, head coach Scott Frost has been adamant in what he's seen from the Buckeyes:

The Cornhuskers will need to clean up mistakes and ride the waves of a big-time home crowd to get a win, clearly. Though based on the comments and performances so far, Frost and Co. don't mind slotting as underdogs.

Prediction

The Cornhuskers are simply a tough sell here.

For as explosive as Frost's offense looks at times, the threats they've faced so far aren't anywhere near as stout as Ohio State's defense, and the inability to take care of the football with any consistency has already cost Nebraska games.

There is simply too thin of a margin of error against a powerhouse like Ohio State right now. The talent gap is huge, and both sides of the football for the Buckeyes have been primed for this over four consecutive games.

Look for the Buckeyes to exploit more Nebraska mistakes and pull away from this one in the second half.

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Nebraska 21