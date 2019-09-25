Dallas City Council Approves Street Named After Dirk Nowitzki Outside Mavs Arena

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas City Council is making sure Dirk Nowitzki's legacy lives on in the Lone Star State.

According to Robert Wilonsky of the Dallas Morning News, the city council voted 15-0 to rename a street outside of the Dallas Mavericks' American Airlines Center from Olive Street to Nowitzki Way. The choice to use "way" rather than "drive" or "lane" was reportedly Nowitzki's idea.

"He is one of the nicest guys you'd ever want to meet, a real humanitarian and a great citizen," Mayor Eric Johnson said, per Wilonsky. "I am honored my first major street renaming will be for him."

Former Mavericks teammate Jason Terry accepted the honor on behalf of Nowitzki:

After being selected ninth overall in the 1998 draft, Nowitzki spent the entirety of his 21-year career in Dallas. His 21 seasons with the Mavericks is an NBA record for a player with one franchise.

Nowitzki retired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign, having been selected to 14 All-Star teams and leading Dallas to its only NBA championship in 2011. He hung up his sneakers after recording the sixth-most points (31,560) in league history.

He spent nearly his entire career playing his home games at the American Airlines Center, as the building opened in 2001.

"I'm so excited for Dirk and Mavs fans," Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban said of the tribute to Nowitzki, per Wilonsky. "Now every time we drive on Nowitzki Way we all will get a big smile thinking about all the amazing Dirk memories we have."

Nowitzki may no longer be playing for the Mavericks, but his presence will always be felt on game day, thanks to this honor.