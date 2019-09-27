B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 5

0 of 8

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Thus far in the 2019 college football season, we have oscillated between weeks with can't-miss, playoff-projection-altering showdowns and weeks in which all of the "important" teams seem to either be idle or favored by at least two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, this is one of the latter weeks.

But a dearth of Top 10 battles doesn't mean it will be a boring slate. In fact, the absence of those games will mean more attention on the likes of Minnesota, Wake Forest, SMU, Kansas State and Baylor, each of which is undefeated and could start to get a lot of praise with continued success.

Also, though several of the top Heisman Trophy candidates (Joe Burrow, Sam Ehlinger and Justin Herbert) have the weekend off, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields should put on a clinic against subpar defenses. And the lone running back legitimately in the mix (Jonathan Taylor) could have a big day against Northwestern.

And there's always the possibility of a colossal upset or two, right?

To help you figure out what to expect, Bleacher Report's college football experts—David Kenyon, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—joined forces to offer up predictions on the hottest burning questions, such as:

Will Notre Dame bounce back from last week's loss to Georgia?

Can USC be trusted to win a road game against Washington?

What type of performances will Taylor and Fields have?

And what will Anthony "Mr. Nine Touchdowns" Gordon do for an encore against Utah?

Our experts are on the case.