Video: Dwight Howard Says Injuries, Egos Were 'Big Problems' for 2012-13 Lakers

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Six years after leaving as one of the most reviled stars in franchise history, Dwight Howard is once again a Los Angeles Laker.

So, what went wrong the first time? According to Howard, he can pinpoint two major snags in his first go with the Lakers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

"I just think there was two big problems, you know, injuries and ego. For a basketball team, those two things can make or break you. ... When you got major guys on the team that get injured, it kind of takes away from what you're trying to accomplish. And then when everybody's not on the same page because of their egos and what they're being fed by people at home and their agents and stuff like that. And now you got everybody just out there doing their own thing.

"But when you take your ego away and leave at home, throw it in the trash and just come to work and do your job, it makes everything a lot better."

Howard said the one thing he would have done differently was wait until he was fully healthy before returning from back surgery. He took six months off basketball activities after an April 2012 surgery to repair a herniated disc and only had a few weeks to prepare himself for the 2012-13 campaign. According to Howard, the injury was supposed to keep him out the entire season, but he was eager to return and prove himself in L.A.

"I shouldn't have did it, but I wanted to just win so bad. I'm like, 'Man, we got Kobe [Bryant], we got Pau [Gasol], we got Steve Nash, we got Ron Artest. I'm not finna turn this opportunity down. I'm finna get out here and play.' And, you know, I just look back and say, man, if I could change that aspect, you know, that would be one of those things."

Howard added he felt like selfishness ruined the team outlook—including himself for not doing everything the Lakers needed to win.

"I think at times wanting to be selfish kinda cost everybody on the team," Howard said.

Kobe and Howard famously butted heads during their lone season as teammates, with their on-court and off-court relationship proving to be sour. Howard left L.A. after only one year and signed with the Houston Rockets, helping spur on the worst six-year stretch in Lakers franchise history.

Now back in Los Angeles on a team with title aspirations, Howard has a chance to bring things full circle.