Errol Spence Jr. Beats Shawn Porter Via Split Decision in Epic 12-Round Fight

In one of the best fights of the year, Errol Spence Jr. remained perfect after Saturday's split-decision victory over Shawn Porter to become the unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion.

Two judges scored the bout 116-111 for Spence; the third had it 115-112 for Porter.

Even though Spence had his hand raised, the bout was tense and chaotic across all 12 rounds at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Truth came out on point, using a methodical style to gain an early advantage. Things picked up in the third round when both fighters started trading punches.

Porter found his momentum in the fourth and fifth frames with a series of strikes to Spence's body that slowed the IBF champion.

After more back-and-forth action, Spence pulled ahead in the 11th when he dropped Porter momentarily to the mat with a hard left hook to the jaw.

Spence had a significant edge in strikes landed (221-172), but Porter's 172 punches were the most taken by the new unified champion in his illustrious career.

Making his fourth defense of the IBF welterweight crown, Spence showed no signs of slowing down. The Truth is now 26-0 and has run through Porter, Mikey Garcia, Carlos Ocampo and Lamont Peterson since the start of 2018.

Porter entered the bout riding a wave of positive momentum. Following a unanimous-decision loss to Keith Thurman in June 2016, Showtime reeled off four consecutive wins, including capturing the WBC title against Danny Garcia last September.

None of that seemed to impress Spence, who wasn't shy about predicting he'd knock out Porter when they stepped into the ring.

"Everyone knows from my amateur background I could box. I don't know what you're talking about," Spence told Inside PBC Boxing (h/t Boxing News 24's Kenneth Friedman). "I'm knocking him out cold. I might change my nickname to the 'Show Stopper' after Saturday night. Errol 'The Show Stopper' Spence."

Porter took Spence's comments in stride, noting in a conference call with reporters he was coming into the matchup having never been knocked out in 33 career fights.

"I think I have a proven chin," he said. "I'll go on record for saying no fighter really wants to prove his chin. You know, we never wanna get hit, get hurt or anything like that. But, you know, I've taken some pretty good shots from some top guys out there and I've managed to handle that and win and come out on top."

Spence got the last laugh in the battle between the two hard-hitting welterweight superstars, but it wasn't easy.

As things stand, Spence's victory over Porter helps cement his status as the most dangerous 147-pound fighter in the world.