5-Star PG Caleb Love Announces UNC, Missouri as Finalists for Commitment

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Caleb Love, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2020 men's college basketball recruiting class, announced the North Carolina Tar Heels and Missouri Tigers are the finalists for his commitment.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic provided the update Wednesday.

Love is a 5-star prospect who's also listed as the fourth-best point guard and top player from Missouri in next year's incoming group by 247Sports' composite rankings.

In August, the standout at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis told Evan Daniels of 247Sports that his relationship with coaching staffs would be a decisive factor in his final decision.

"Try to get to know every coach more," Love said about trimming his list to six schools. "I've already created relationships with all of them, and I'm just trying to pick their brains and see where I fit in, going on visits, taking my officials...I think that's the next part."

The 6'3", 170-pound guard described his play style during a 2018 interview with Scott Burgess of Prep Hoops.

"I believe my strengths in my game are scoring, locking up on defense and getting my teammates involved," he said. "I can score with the best of them. I always want to guard the best player on the other team. I can see the floor very well and know when to get my teammates the ball."

His development has continued at a steady rate to assert him as one of the most coveted players in the 2020 class. The Florida Gators, Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, Texas Longhorns and Virginia Cavaliers were among the other programs to offer him a scholarship.

Love didn't announce a date for his final decision, but 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions are unanimous in believing he'll select UNC over the in-state Tigers.