'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and the Most Unique Characters in Recent WWE History

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is no stranger to taking a step into the bizarre.

Bray Wyatt's repackaging as The Fiend is the latest example of that, and the gimmick has been a hit with fans.

It's by no means the first time WWE has created a character that is out of the ordinary, though.

Even in the company's recent history, there have been dozens of examples of characters who will forever be remembered by fans. Some are for the right reasons; others are quite the opposite.

Here are some of the most unique characters the WWE Universe has seen in recent years.