The Best NBA Passer at Every Position

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are no longer the prohibitive favorites to win the NBA title every season, but their style of play remains prevalent throughout the league.

One key to their recent dynasty was having multiple capable passers.

Other teams followed suit and had success with a variety of ball-handlers, be it last year's Toronto Raptors with Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam or the Cleveland Cavaliers of old with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

When a team touts competent distributors at several different positions, it can unlock previously unforeseen dimensions of an offense.

Let's take a look at the NBA's premier passers by position.