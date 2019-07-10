Frank Vogel: Lakers Haven't Set Starting Lineup Amid LeBron at PG Rumors

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 11, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 05: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers waits to walk out to the court for a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Lakers during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James excels at all five positions, but Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel pumped the breaks on the three-time NBA champion starting at point guard next season.  

"Everybody's sort of pieced together our starting lineup. There is no decisions made on our starting lineup," Vogel said while at Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday night, per House of Highlights' Chris Montano. "No imminent plan to start LeBron at the point guard spot. A lot of different lineups and combinations have been discussed, but it's really way too early for any of that."

Monday, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers were headed into the new season "with the intention" of starting James at the 1. 

"James, 34, will be entering his 17th NBA season and is prepared to become the floor general in an effort to maximize a roster that's suddenly built to contend for a championship with the addition of All-Star forward Anthony Davis and a few complementary pieces," Haynes wrote.

     

