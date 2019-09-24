Redskins' Jay Gruden Says He's Not Focused on Job Security Ahead of Giants Game

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Despite an 0-3 start to the year, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he doesn't feel like he's coaching to keep his job.

"No. I haven't felt like that. But who knows?" Gruden said Tuesday, per John Keim of ESPN. "I'm just trying to concentrate on the Giants right now, put our best foot forward, learn from our mistakes here and try to get better. That's all we're trying to do here as a staff and go from there."

The Redskins are coming off a 31-15 thrashing on Monday Night Football at the hands of the Chicago Bears.

The 52-year-old remains encouraged with the current squad, noting that all three opponents so far were in the playoffs last season.

"I still feel like we have time, and these guys will come together," he said. "We have a strong locker room down there, and I feel like we're doing some good things. We just got to put it all together more consistently."

Despite the optimism, Gruden is in his sixth year with the organization and is just 35-47-1 overall through Week 3. His only playoff appearance in this span came in 2015 when the 9-7 NFC East champions were eliminated in Round 1.

Owner Dan Snyder also hasn't showed much patience with head coaches in the past. Gruden is the longest tenured coach since Snyder purchased the team in 1999, with seven different coaches beginning a season during this stretch.

This certainly keeps the pressure on Gruden, who will hope his team can turn things around in Week 4 with a divisional matchup against the 1-2 New York Giants.