La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Tuesday's Week 6 Results

Antoine Griezmann and Arthur guided Barcelona to a narrow 2-1 win over Villarreal in La Liga on Tuesday, fighting off a comeback after Santi Cazorla pulled a goal back shortly before half-time.

Elsewhere, Granada continued their solid start with a draw at Real Valladolid, taking a share of the La Liga lead, and Real Betis beat Levante.

Here are Tuesday's full results:

Barcelona 2-1 Villarreal

Real Valladolid 1-1 Granada

Real Betis 3-1 Levante

The current La Liga standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Granada 6, +6, 11

2 Athletic Bilbao 5, +5, 11

3 Real Madrid 5, +4, 11

4 Real Sociedad 5, +3, 10

5 Atletico Madrid 5, +1, 10

6 Barcelona 6, +4, 10

7 Sevilla 5, +3, 10

8 Villarreal 6, +3, 8

9 Real Betis 6, -1, 8

10 Osasuna 5, +1, 7

11 Levante 6, -1, 7

12 Getafe 5, +1, 6

13 Real Valladolid 6, -3, 6

14 Celta Vigo 5, -3, 5

15 Valencia 5, -2, 5

16 Deportivo Alaves 5, -2, 5

17 Mallorca 5, -4, 4

18 Espanyol 5, -6, 4

19 Eibar 5, -3, 2

20 Leganes 5, -6, 1

Recap

Griezmann gave the Catalans the lead after just six minutes, linking up with Lionel Messi for the first time:

The Argentinian fired in a sharp corner Griezmann headed home.

Arthur would add to the lead with a sensational strike, leaving goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo stranded. Barcelona appeared to be in total control, but Cazorla gave the visitors some hope with a goal of his own late in the first half.

Messi went off with a knock at half-time, and Villarreal continued to make life hard on the Blaugrana, who brought on Frenkie de Jong in an attempt to gain control in midfield. The tactic worked, if only barely.

Sportswriter Roy Nemer was not impressed with Luis Suarez in particular:

Carlos Fernandez secured a point for Granada at Valladolid to put the team in the La Liga lead, tied on points with Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid. The Spanish Football Podcast summarised the outcome:

Oscar Plano opened the scoring after 12 minutes, but Fernandez hit back before half-time.

In Seville, Hernani gave Levante a shock lead in the first 10 minutes, but Loren Moron turned the situation around with a brace.

AS English' Robbie Dunne believes the forward's form is flying under the radar:

Borja Iglesias added a third goal, all but securing the win.