Remaining Games That Will Have Biggest Impact on the College Football Playoff

3 of 10

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Game of the Week: Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas)

Now this will be a more enjoyable game for the fans of barn burners.

Last year's Red River Rivalry was a 48-45 shootout in which each team eclipsed 500 yards. And early returns this season state both teams are even better on offense and still mediocre at best on defense. Texas is averaging 41.8 points per game. Oklahoma has scored at least 48 in each game. Buckle up for an entertaining four-hour contest.

As far as playoff implications are concerned, the Longhorns absolutely must win this game, given their Week 2 loss to LSU. No two-loss team has made the College Football Playoff in the tournament's first five years of existence, and this is not going to be the team to change that. Even if Texas bounces back with six straight regular-season victories and a revenge win over the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship Game, it won't have enough quality wins.

As was the case last year, Oklahoma could lose this game and still get in, though we certainly wouldn't advise testing that. There are five undefeated teams in both the Big Ten and SEC, Clemson's spot seems all but assured, and a one-loss Notre Dame or Oregon would probably have a better case than the Sooners. Much can and will change as the season progresses, but it's clear Oklahoma would need help with a loss.

Given what we've seen thus far, though, the Sooners should win. Jalen Hurts has been incredible. The Oklahoma rushing attack is exponentially better than Texas'. And if you had to count on one of these defenses to get a stop, the Sooners' seems like the marginally safer bet. Anything can happen in this rivalry, though. Each of the last five regular-season matchups was decided by seven points or fewer.

Honorable Mention: Holy cow

Whatever you do, don't make plans that keep you from watching football the Saturday of Columbus Day weekend. In addition to that Big 12 gem, there are two huge clashes in the SEC (No. 9 Florida at No. 4 LSU, No. 2 Alabama at No. 23 Texas A&M), two big games in the Big Ten (No. 12 Penn State at No. 14 Iowa, No. 25 Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin) and a key nonconference battle between No. 21 USC and No. 10 Notre Dame.

Maybe one or two of those teams drops out of the AP Top 25 in the next two weeks, but it's possible we get six ranked-against-ranked showdowns. When does that ever happen outside of maybe conference championship weekend? Things are going to get wild. Be kind to your local AP voters that Sunday, because that's going to be a tough ballot to fill out.