B/R Expert Consensus NFL Picks for Week 4

0 of 15

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have defied the odds with their weekly picks against the spread thus far in 2019.

They haven't performed especially well—or sickeningly bad—but they all share the same record through three weeks.

T-1. Gary Davenport: 22-26 (9-7 last week)

T-1. Brent Sobleski: 22-26 (8-8 last week)

T-1. Brad Gagnon: 22-26 (8-8 last week)

Consensus picks: 22-26 (9-7 last week)

Maybe our experts are due for a breakout in Week 4. At least some trends have been established at this point. For example, favorites are 20-27-1 against the spread this season. Home favorites are only 10-21-1 ATS, and teams favored by nine or more points are just 2-4 ATS.

However, road teams favored by more than a field goal are 8-0 against the spread.

In other words, oddsmakers and the public have been giving too much weight to home-field advantage.

Is that a trend to jump on in Week 4, or should we expect a correction? That's what makes this betting thing so tricky.

Still, it's good to have a sample to work with now, and we'll see if our experts can utilize that to get on track (together or individually) before we close out September.

Lines from Caesars as of 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 25.