B/R Expert Consensus NFL Picks for Week 3

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

From a betting perspective, a lot of good and bad luck was attached to Week 2 in the NFL.

In this space, it was more bad than good.

The Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints were all forced to deal with injured starting quarterbacks, and all three unsurprisingly failed to win and cover as a result. That caused Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski to go a combined 2-7 in those three games.

The consensus also suffered tough losses with the Chicago Bears (who fell half a point short), Philadelphia Eagles (who choked after losing half the roster to injury) and Los Angeles Chargers (who pulled a Charger in Detroit).

Through two weeks, the numbers aren't pretty (last week's records in parentheses).

T-1. Brent Sobleski: 14-18 (7-9)

T-1. Brad Gagnon: 14-18 (6-10)

3. Gary Davenport: 13-19 (5-11)

Consensus picks: 13-19 (6-10)

Let's see if the law of averages is more favorable in Week 3.

Lines from Caesars as of 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 18.