UFC's Jeremy Stephens, Yair Rodriguez Yelled Anti-Gay Slurs in Hotel Video

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez directed anti-gay slurs toward each other at a hotel in Mexico a day after their no-contest at UFC Fight Night 159 last Saturday.

In a video posted by IndiscutidoLA (h/t TMZ Sports), Stephens and Rodriguez are seen arguing with one another. Stephens then shoves Rodriguez and they continue their verbal altercation. Rodriguez calls Stephens a "f--king p---y," to which Stephens responds by calling Rodriguez a "f----t" before Rodriguez repeats the slur back at Stephens (warning: video contains profanity):

Stephens and Rodriguez's main-event bout ended after 15 seconds. Rodriguez accidentally poked Stephens in the eye. The ringside physician examined the damaged eye and determined Stephens should no longer continue.

Rodriguez didn't hide his frustration with the outcome, citing how much went into his preparation for the fight. He also implied Stephens might have been exaggerating the severity of the injury, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

"You always have to give the benefit of the doubt to your opponent, how he's feeling," Rodriguez said. "But he's the only one who's gonna have to live with that in his mind for the rest of his life if it was a lie."

Fans in Mexico City were equally perturbed, throwing their concessions in the direction of the Octagon:

Stephens addressed Rodriguez's comments shortly after the fight. Wearing sunglasses and with a bandage over his left eye, he said he suffered a deep scratch and would be ready for a rematch (warning: video contains profanity):

These two clearly had unfinished business after they were unable to determine a winner over the weekend.

Given what appears to be a level of real animosity between them, UFC should waste little time announcing a return fight once Stephens is medically cleared for a return.